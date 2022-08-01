Purchase Access

Six South Dakota State University football players, including three first-team selections on offense, were named Monday to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker Kraft, who was a consensus All-America selection in 2021. A junior from Timber Lake, Kraft caught 65 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns last season.