Six South Dakota State University football players, including three first-team selections on offense, were named Monday to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker Kraft, who was a consensus All-America selection in 2021. A junior from Timber Lake, Kraft caught 65 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Joining Kraft on the first team were running back Isaiah Davis and offensive lineman Mason McCormick. A junior from Joplin, Mo., Davis missed most of the 2021 regular season due to injury, but he managed to finish second on the team with 701 rushing yards and seven touchdowns after three consecutive 100-yard games in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He has averaged nearly eight yards per carry through his first two seasons in a Jackrabbit uniform.
Another returning All-American, McCormick helped pave the way for the Jackrabbits to average 36.1 points and 441.1 yards of total offense during the 2021 campaign. A senior from Sioux Falls, McCormick enters the 2022 season having started 27 consecutive games at left guard.
Another mainstay on the SDSU offensive line, Garret Greenfield received second-team honors. A senior from Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield was an All-America selection during the 2020-21 spring campaign and has started all 25 games at tackle over the past two seasons.
Rounding out the Jackrabbit honorees on offense was Jaxon Janke, who earned third-team recognition at wide receiver. A senior from Madison, Janke posted team highs of 72 receptions and 1,165 receiving yards in 2021, while adding five touchdowns.
The Jackrabbit defense was represented by junior linebacker Adam Bock, who was a second-team honoree. Bock, a native of Solon, Iowa, registered a team-high 125 tackles last season, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game six times.
SDSU’s six selections to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team were tied for the most with Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State University.
The Jackrabbits open fall camp on Friday and kick off the season Sept. 3 at Iowa. SDSU finished the 2021 season with an 11-4 record and made its fourth appearance in the FCS semifinals in the last five years.