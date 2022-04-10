Dakota State University continued its hot start in North Star Athletic Association baseball action, earning a doubleheader sweep over Viterbo (Wis.) on Saturday.
The Trojans shut down the V-Hawks 9-1 in the first game and rallied back for a 3-2 pitcher’s duel victory in the second game.
On Sunday, the Trojans took game one of the doubleheader 5-2. They then lost game two of the doubleheader, 2-1.
DSU 9, Viterbo 1
Kameron Bryant hit a pair of doubles and drove in five runs for the Trojans. Mason Maccaluso hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Chris Burke hit a solo home run. Ryan McDaniel collected two hits, including a double.
Will Clair picked up the win for DSU. Clair pitched all nine innings and recorded eight strikeouts.
DSU 3, Viterbo 2
The Trojans scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally back and beat Viterbo 3-2 in game two.
Macaluso and Burke both hit doubles to lead DSU offensively. JD Kirchner pitched six innings and recorded 11 strikeouts for the Trojans.
DSU 5, Viterbo 2
Noah Angstadt hit a solo home run for the Trojans. Jace Pribyl collected two hits and drove in three runs. Chris Burke recorded two hits, including a double. Jackson O’Neal hit a double.
Mitsuki Shimonishi pitched seven shutout innings, scattering three hits and recording eight strikeouts.
Viterbo 2, DSU 1
Kameron Bryant hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning for the Trojans. Unfortunately for DSU, they were unable to muster enough offense to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Nicholi Arbach pitched six strong innings, giving up seven hits, while striking out 10 batters.
Dakota State won their third North Star Athletic Association baseball four-game series this season. The Trojans are 25-11 overall and maintains sole possession for second place in the NSAA standings with a 12-4 record. Viterbo is 11-26 overall and 3-13 in conference play.