South Dakota State University completed a second-half turnaround and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Northern Arizona 3-2 in a non-conference women’s soccer match on Tuesday.
The first 45 minutes were all NAU as the Lumberjacks came out of the opening whistle firing.
Josie Novak scored a goal in the 11th minute, then Maddie Shafer added to the NAU tally by finding the back of the net in the 38th minute to give the home side a commanding lead.
The Jackrabbits found their rhythm just over 15 minutes into the second half.
Delaney Grant sent a pass from her back line position ahead to Avery Murdzek, who raced past the NAU defense. Murdzek scored her second goal of the season with a nice touch past rushing NAU goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran to trim the margin to 2-1 in the 63rd minute.
Just 90 seconds later, the Jackrabbits tied the score at 2-all.
Maya Hansen received a deep pass on the left side of the NAU end of the field and found some room toward the box.
A tap toward the goal set up her Kayla Anderson, whose ensuing shot crossed up the NAU keeper and found the net in the 65th minute.
While NAU took a 9-3 edge in shots into the halftime break, the Jackrabbits were the aggressors in the remaining 45 minutes with five shots on goal.
Hansen helped provide the final boost for SDSU to claim the eventual game-winning goal.
Kaycee Manding crossed a pass into the box and Hansen snuck past the defense while staying onsides. Corcoran tried to rush Hansen, but the Jackrabbit forward chipped a shot over the sliding keeper and put SDSU ahead in the 84th minute.
The Jackrabbits improved to 2-0-1. Northern Arizona dropped to 0-1-1.