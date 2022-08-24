Purchase Access

South Dakota State University completed a second-half turnaround and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Northern Arizona 3-2 in a non-conference women’s soccer match on Tuesday.

The first 45 minutes were all NAU as the Lumberjacks came out of the opening whistle firing.