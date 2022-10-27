DSU MBB

THE DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY men's basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season on Friday at home against Briar Cliff University. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

The Dakota State University men’s basketball team finished last season with a 13-18 record under the direction of head coach Gary Garner. The Trojans finished the season strong by going 8-6 to wrap up the regular season and going 1-1 in the NSAA Tournament.

The Trojans will open the 2022-2023 season at home on Friday against No. 24 Briar Cliff. DSU will follow that up with a game against Midland University on Saturday in Madison.