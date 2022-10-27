The Dakota State University men’s basketball team finished last season with a 13-18 record under the direction of head coach Gary Garner. The Trojans finished the season strong by going 8-6 to wrap up the regular season and going 1-1 in the NSAA Tournament.
The Trojans will open the 2022-2023 season at home on Friday against No. 24 Briar Cliff. DSU will follow that up with a game against Midland University on Saturday in Madison.
“I think we’re going to have a really good season and make a run at the conference championship,” Garner said. I’m excited about this team.”
Chris Morales and Ronnie Latting are the two returning starters from last year’s team. Morales is one of three seniors on the roster. With a young team that includes 12 sophomores and freshmen, the Trojans will lean on the trio of seniors for their veteran leadership.
“They’ll be very important,” Garner said. “Those kids are very important to the leadership of our team. We’re really looking at those two to be the leaders of our basketball team.”
Morales returns as the team’s starting point guard. Garner said that the Tea native spent a lot of time this offseason working on his jumpshot.
“Chris is very important to us this year,” Garner said. “He’s really worked on his shot. He changed his jumpshot a little bit. He’s shooting the ball a lot better. He’s really worked a lot. He’s shot a lot in between classes and at night. He really wants to have a great senior year.”
Latting is a force in the paint for the Trojans. The sophomore stands at 6-9 and weights in at 270 pounds. With his size he’ll figure to put a lot of stress on opposing defenders.
“He’s really grown as a player,” Garner said. “He’s gotten better week-by-week. He has really gotten better in every way. He’s getting better as a leader, on and off the floor. He’s a big kid. When he catches the ball close to the basket he’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s a good rebounder and a good post defender. I expect him to have a really good year.”
Deshawn Kelly is one of the three seniors on the roster for the Trojans. Garner believes that the first-year starter will surprise teams this season.
“He may be the most talented player on our team,” Garner said. “It seems like he has his confidence. He’s going to surprise some people because he has some talent.”
Garner believes the strength of this year’s team will be the depth of the roster. The ability to call on anybody off the bench will be a great luxury for Garner during the 28-game season.
“I think our depth is one of the best things about our team,” Garner said. “We have good depth at every position. It’s one of the reasons I’m excited about our basketball team. When you’re talking about playing 28 games, 14 conference games and then the conference tournament. There are so many things that can happen, from injuries, to the flu to personal problems. Having that depth really means a lot.”
The Trojans figure to be a balanced team offensively. Garner noted that they have capable outside shooters that will help open things up inside for Latting and the rest of the post players.
“We got pretty good shooters that can shoot the three,” Garner said. “We got some big kids inside. We have some good ball handlers.”
With a fairly young team, DSU figures to take their lumps on the defensive end of the court early in the season.
“On the defensive end I think we’ll get better throughout the season,” Garner said. “By the end of the year I expect us to be a really good defensive basketball team.”