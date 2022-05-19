Chester, Colman-Egan, Howard and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland schools all competed at the Region 4B track and field meet in Chester on Wednesday.
The Chester boys placed first overall with a team score of 211. The Colman-Egan girls also took home first place with a team score of 201. The Chester girls placed second with a team score of 139. The Colman-Egan boys placed second with a team score of 97.
Both the boys and girls for Howard placed fourth overall. The boys team scored 57 points, while the girls finished with 81 points.
The girls for ORR placed fifth with 56 points, while the boys placed seventh with 42 points.
CHESTER
Jovi Wolf won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11:39 seconds. Alex Van Egdom placed second in 11.74 seconds.
Wolf won the 200-meter dash in 22.17 seconds. His time set a Region 4B meet record. Stratton Eppard finished in second place in 23.10 seconds.
Wolf set a school record and finished in first place in the 400-meter dash in 50.66 seconds.
Brayden Schut won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.48.
Daniel Swenson placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.73. Swenson placed third in the 3,200 in 12:08.41.
Ryan Benson won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.21 seconds. Zachery Moyer placed second in 19.23 seconds.
Benson set a meet and program record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.08 seconds. Moyer was right behind Benson in second place in 48.54 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Van Egdom, Benson, Eppard and Wolf placed first in 43.16 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Van Egdom, Connor Bates, Wyatt Hansen and Eppard placed first in 1:33.93.
The 4x400 relay team of Max McGreevy, Hansen, Bates and Van Egdom placed first in 3:42.25.
The 4x800 relay team of Brayden Schut, Garrett Hansen, Clay Hansen and Bates placed first in 9:00.00.
Brock Wages placed second in the shot put with a mark of 48-11.50.
Eppard placed second in the discus with a mark of 140-07. Wyatt Hansen placed third with a mark of 135-07. Wages placed sixth with a mark of 121-05.
Benson won the long jump with a mark of 20-03.25. Wyatt Hansen placed second with a mark of 18-09.00.
Owen Mersch placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 39-01.00.
Jacy Wolf placed third in the 200-meter dash in 27.87 seconds.
Emery Larson placed second in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.73. Addison Bates placed fifth in 1:04.21.
Larson won the 800-meter run in 2:26.35.
Emmerson Eppard won the 1,600 in 5:53.85.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed second in the 100-meter hurdles 17.57 seconds.
Wolf placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.40 seconds. Shoenrock placed fourth in 51.98 seconds.
Lexis Siemonsma won the shot put with a mark of 33-07.50. Rachel Lindholm placed sixth with a toss of 29-04.50.
Siemonsma placed second in the discus with a mark of 108-00. Kennedy Foster placed fifth with a toss of 87-09. Lindholm was sixth with a mark of 85-01.
Bates won the high jump with a mark of 4-09.00.
COLMAN-EGAN
Daniela Lee won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.84 seconds. Lee also placed first in the 200-meter dash in 25.90 seconds.
Reese Luze placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.16 seconds.
Aleigha Lange placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:56.85.
Anya Hemmer placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 6:10.00. Hemmer placed second in the 3,200 in 14:25.84.
Mackenzie Hemmer won the 100-meter hurdles 16.61 seconds. Sarah Voelker placed third in 18.85 seconds and Abby Rhode was fifth in 19.65 seconds.
Hemmer placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.20 seconds. Presley Luze was third in 51.94 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Elaina Rhode, Lanie Mousel, Abby Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 52.68 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Presley Luze, Lanie Mousel, Brynlee Landis and Lee placed first in 1:51.31.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze was first with a time of 4:16.62. That same group placed first in the 4x800 relay in 9:56.36.
Kadance Landis placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 30-08.00.
Elaina Rhode placed second in the high jump.
Hemmer won the long jump with a leap of 16-01.50. Lanie Mousel placed fourth with a mark of 14-08.75. Hailey Larson was fifth with a leap of 14-08.50.
Hemmer won the triple jump with a mark of 35-01.50. Larson was second with a leap of 33-02.50. Mousel placed third with a mark of 31-09.50.
Easton Williamson placed third in the 100-meter dash in 11.96 seconds. Brayden Wiese was fifth in 12.66 seconds.
Mikano Lee placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 58.23 seconds.
Jackson Zwart was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.78 seconds.
Kelby Voelker placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 41-04.00.
Jack Mousel placed third in the high jump with a mark of 5-09.00.
Jase Mousel was second in the triple jump with a mark of 36-02.00.
HOWARD
Melanie Calmus placed second in the 100-meter dash in 12.97 seconds. Grace Lewis placed sixth in 14.21 seconds.
Calmus placed second in the 200-meter dash in 26.19 seconds. Tana Hoyer was sixth with a time of 29.66 seconds.
Taryn Mentele placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.49.
Rylee Rudebusch won the discus with a mark of 114-08. Rudebusch placed third in the shot put with a toss of 32-03.00.
Colby Claussen placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 25.40 seconds.
Caden Schwader placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.00. The Howard long-distance runner won the 3,200 in 10:57.77.
Jace Sifore placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44-08.25.
Kaden Hofer was third in the long jump with a leap of 18-08.00.
ORR
Bella Malisch placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.80.
Bree Wettlaufer won the 3,200 in 14:10.34.
Julia Trygstad placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.09 seconds. Trygstad was third in the high jump with a mark of 4-07.00.
Alivia Bickett placed second in the shot put with a mark of 32-06.00.
Wyatt Bickett placed third in the 200-meter dash in 23.99 seconds. Will Matson was fourth in 24.42 seconds and Jacob Jaton finished in sixth in 25.50 seconds.
Isaac Trygstad placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.52 seconds.
Brayden Hanson was fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:28.25.
Matson placed second in the high jump with a mark of 5-09.00.