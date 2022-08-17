The Dakota State University volleyball program has enjoyed four straight winning seasons. Over that four-year stretch, the Trojans have gone 75-43 with a pair of winning seasons and two appearances in the NAIA National Tournament.
Last season, the Trojans went 21-9 and lost to Grand View 3-1 in the NAIA National Tournament. With a strong group of returning players, the Trojans are primed for another successful season.
“We should have another winning season,” said DSU head coach Amy Veenhof. “If we finish where we should, it will be a success. We were picked to be third in our conference. I think being able to compete with teams that are ahead of us, like Bellevue and Viterbo, we should do well. We need to beat the teams that we’re supposed to beat.”
Hannah Viet, a senior, is back after earning NAIA All-American honorable mention honors last season. The middle hitter finished last season with 234 kills.
Sydney Schell, an outside hitter, is back after leading the team in kills (320) during her freshman season.
Madelyn Groft returns as the team’s setter. She led the team with 648 assists last season as a sophomore.
Peyton Groft returns as the team’s libero, a position she’s manned the past three seasons for the Trojans. She recorded 516 digs last season.
“We have a lot of our key players returning from last season,” Veenhof said. “Our experience should be our strength. We do have a lot of juniors and seniors that have made it to the national tournament a couple of times. That’s a big thing for us.”
The Trojans return four players who each recorded over 170 kills last season. That balanced attack figures to be another strength for the 2022 season.
“Offensively we’re consistent,” Veenhoff said. “If we can stay strong attacking and mix up our offense, that will be important for us, so it’s not just one or two players that are getting kills for us. I think we’ll have a good balanced attack.”
This year’s roster includes six seniors and four juniors. That leadership and experience could help the Trojans reach the NAIA National Tournament for a third time in five years.
“I think the biggest thing is our experience,” Veenhoff said. “That’s huge. We have a lot of good ball control kids. That’s going to be a big part of our success.”
The Trojans will open the season on Friday when they travel to Florida to compete in The Chick-Fil-A Classic in West Palm Beach.
DSU will open against Columbia International University at 11 a.m. In total, the Trojans will compete in four matches over the weekend to kick off the season.
“The first weekend will be us trying to figure out lineups and mix things up,” Veenhof said. “We’re going to try to figure out what works best. It’s a good little warmup for us as we try to figure out our best lineup. It will be an opportunity to get people some playing time and see what they can do.”
DSU’s first home match of the season will be on Sept. 14, when they take on third-ranked Bellevue.