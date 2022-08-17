DSU Trojans

The Dakota State University volleyball program has enjoyed four straight winning seasons. Over that four-year stretch, the Trojans have gone 75-43 with a pair of winning seasons and two appearances in the NAIA National Tournament.

Last season, the Trojans went 21-9 and lost to Grand View 3-1 in the NAIA National Tournament. With a strong group of returning players, the Trojans are primed for another successful season.