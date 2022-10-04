The second-ranked Chester Flyers swept the Colman-Egan Hawks 3-0 on Monday in Chester. The No. 2 volleyball team in Class B defeated the Hawks 26-24, 25-14 and 25-16.
“I thought we did a nice job of staying consistent and getting into the flow of the match,” Chester head coach Jean O’Hara said. “We struggled early on with the passing and tempo. Colman-Egan was ready to go. Once we settled in, I thought the girls played well.”
A Jacy Wolf kill gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead in the opening set. A kill from Colman-Egan’s Brynlee Landis tied the set at 2-2.
A kill from Colman-Egan’s Kadance Landis tied the set at 4-4. Brynlee Landis recorded her second kill of the set to give Colman-Egan a 5-4 lead. Back-to-back kills from Kadance Landis pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 7-4. Daniela Lee recorded a kill for the Hawks to push their lead to 8-4. Lee recorded another kill to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 12-5.
With the Hawks holding a 17-10 lead, Lily Van Hal recorded a kill for the Flyers to trim Colman-Egan lead to 17-11. Van Hall’s kill kickstarted a 10-0 run for the Flyers to give Chester a 20-17 lead.
During Chester’s 10-0 run, Van Hal recorded three kills and two aces. Wolf recorded two kills. Serena Larson recorded two kills.
“The girls didn’t give up,” O’Hara said. “They just worked hard one point at a time and closed the gap.”
A kill from Lee cut Chester’s lead to 23-22. Kadance Landis recorded a kill to tie the first set at 23-23.
Chester’s Emmerson Eppard recorded a block to give the Flyers a 24-23 lead. Lee recorded a kill for the Hawks to tie the set at 24-24.
With the Flyers holding a 25-24 lead, Van Hal recorded the game-winning kill to secure the 26-24 victory for Chester.
Van Hal finished the opening set with seven kills and two aces. Wolf recorded four kills. Larson finished the set with three kills.
Kadance Landis and Lee both recorded four kills apiece for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis recorded one kill and one ace.
It was all Chester in the second set, as the Flyers defeated the Hawks 25-14. The Flyers completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the third set.
Van Hal finished the match with 21 kills, 19 assists and seven aces. The Chester freshman also reached the 1,000 career assists milestone.
“It was nice for her to pick up her 1,000th career assist at home,” O’Hara said. “It’s a milestone achievement for us to celebrate with her.”
Larson finished the match with 10 kills. Wolf finished the match with 21 assists. Emery Larson recorded 12 digs. Kaylor Geraets recorded 12 digs. Lee recorded 10 kills. Kadance Landis added eight kills. Lanie Mousel recorded 12 assists. Berkley Groos had 15 digs and six kills.
With the win, the Flyers extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 17-5 overall.
With the loss, the Hawks are 13-7 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Ramona to take on Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.