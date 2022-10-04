Chester

CHESTER'S Emmerson Eppard serves during a volleyball match against Colman-Egan on Monday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The second-ranked Chester Flyers swept the Colman-Egan Hawks 3-0 on Monday in Chester. The No. 2 volleyball team in Class B defeated the Hawks 26-24, 25-14 and 25-16.

“I thought we did a nice job of staying consistent and getting into the flow of the match,” Chester head coach Jean O’Hara said. “We struggled early on with the passing and tempo. Colman-Egan was ready to go. Once we settled in, I thought the girls played well.”