Will Matson has been playing basketball since he could walk. It all started when his dad Mike bought him a basketball hoop.
The 2022 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland graduate started playing competitively when he was in third grade. Matson became a starter for the Raiders when he was in ninth grade and finished his prep career as a four-year starter.
Matson recently signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.
“It means a lot,” Matson said. “Getting to play college ball is something not everyone gets to experience. I want to make the most of it, knowing that I at least tried, not leaving any regrets.”
Coming from a small school, Matson was looking for a similar feel during his college search. With DWU having smaller enrollment numbers and being a rural campus, it felt like home for the sharp-shooting point guard.
“The fact that they do have a really nice campus and it’s a smaller school played a role in my decision.” Matson said. “I feel like I will be able to adjust better since I’m coming from a smaller school.”
One of the things Matson loves the most about the game of basketball is playing the sport with his friends. Those friendships that he developed during his time as a Raider are what he’ll miss most about playing for ORR. While he’ll miss those relationships, he’s looking forward to forging new ones during his time in Mitchell.
“I will miss seeing my teammates and coaches every day,” Matson said. “Coming into the gym just won’t be the same, but I’m excited to play with new teammates. The fans were amazing. They were very supportive and would shine in big moments.”