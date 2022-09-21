The Madison Bulldogs fell at home Tuesday evening against Arlington 3-0. Arlington won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20 to pick up the 3-0 road win.
Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and three blocks. Megan Schouwenburg recorded six kills.
Amanda Vacanti and Karley Theede both had 10 assists. Maycee Theede recorded 18 digs and Karley Theede added 13 digs.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 7-7 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Thursday when they host Tri-Valley.
Colman-Egan 3,
Canistota 0
The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up the 3-0 win against Canistota in Colman on Tuesday. The Hawks won the first set 25-21, the second set 25-14 and completed the sweep with a 25-7 victory in the third set.
Kadance Landis and Brynlee Landis both recorded eight kills for the Hawks. Daniela Lee had six kills and 14 digs. Abby Rhode added six kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded 16 assists and eight digs for the Hawks. Ava Mousel produced 14 assists.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 9-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday at home against Elkton-Lake Benton.
Howard 3, Dell Rapids
St. Mary 1
The Howard Tigers defeated Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-1 in Howard on Tuesday evening. The Tigers won the first two sets of the match 25-21 and 25-23. The Cardinals bounced back to win the third set 25-22. Howard won the fourth set 27-25 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 17 kills. Abby Aslesen recorded seven kills and two blocks. Tana Hoyer had 26 assists.
Piper Thompson recorded 27 digs and six aces. Canyon Kidd produced 26 digs and five aces for the Tigers.
The Tigers are now 10-4 overall. They’ll be back in action on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Tournament.