The Madison Bulldogs saw their basketball season come to an end on Tuesday in Beresford. The Bulldogs fell to Dakota Valley, the top team in Class A, 68-50.
The Bulldogs, fresh off an upset of West Central, had upset on their minds early in Tuesday’s contest against the Panthers.
Trey Smith opened the game by knocking down a three-pointer to give Madison an early 3-0 lead. A basket from Aiden Jensen put Madison up 5-2.
With the Bulldogs trailing 8-5, Jensen converted a three-point play to tie the game. The Panthers closed out the first quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 22-10 lead.
Smith opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to cut Dakota Valley’s lead to 22-13. The Panthers responded with an 8-0 run to open up a 31-13 lead.
The Bulldogs battled back to make things interesting. Trailing by 18 points, the Bulldogs mounted a rally by going on a 12-2 run to trim Dakota Valley’s lead to 33-25. At the end of the first half, the Bulldogs trailed Dakota Valley 39-27.
The Bulldogs were able to trim Dakota Valley’s lead to nine points at 42-31 early in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Madison faithful, that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the game.
Jensen finished the game with 20 points for the Bulldogs. Smith reached double figures with 12 points. Nate Ricke scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 10-13. Dakota Valley improved to 23-0.