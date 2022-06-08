More honors are piling up for Dakota State University’s Mason Macaluso, who was named College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Baseball Academic All-America® Second Team outfielder.
Seven of the 24 members of the Academic All-America® NAIA baseball teams boast a perfect 4.0 grade point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 13 members of the first team have an average GPA of 3.85, with the entire team holding a collective average GPA of 3.82.
Macaluso was named an All-District® 3 First Team outfielder last month. He is a two-time North Star Athletic Association Baseball All-Conference recipient, earning the First Team distinction this season.
Macaluso led the team in batting average with .382, going 73-of-191 at the plate. He produced a team-leading slugging percentage of .691 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, a triple and 41 singles. He drove in 63 runs and posted an on-base percentage of .444.
He holds the single season record of 73 hits and 63 RBIs; tied the single season record with 191 at-bats; and accumulated 132 total bases, the second most single-season total bases. He tied for the second most doubles (18) in a single season, as well as home runs with 13.
Macaluso is tied for second all-time in home runs with 19. He is also second all-time in RBIs with 96.
He is the son of Nicholas and Lisa Macaluso of Gilbert, Ariz. He is a sophomore cyber operations major at DSU.
DSU had a successful 2022 campaign with an overall record of 33-18, the most overall wins since 2007. The Trojans produced the most NSAA victories since the league formed in 2013-14 and finished as the highest finisher in the conference standings with a second-place finish.
Despite falling in the NSAA Postseason Tournament’s opening round, the Trojans won four elimination games to advance to the NSAA championship game for the first time in program history. DSU fell short to nationally ranked Bellevue (Neb.), who advanced to the Avista-NAIA World Series in late May, by the score of 1-0 in the championship game.