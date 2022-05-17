Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Dakota XII Conference Meet at Elk Point on Monday afternoon. The boys team placed sixth overall with 67 points, while the girls placed eighth with 44.5 points.

Madison’s Kadin Hanscom placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.75 seconds.

The 4x100 relay team of Bruce Galde, Aspen Dahl, Mike Peters and Hanscom placed third overall with a time of 44.60 seconds.

Trey Smith placed third in the shot put with a toss of 44-06.50. Parker Johnson placed fifth with a mark of 43-03.50.

Smith placed second in the discus with a mark of 143-04.

Aaron Hawkes won the pole vault with a mark of 13-06.00. Nathan Hasleton placed fifth with a mark of 10-00.00.

Hanscom placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-08.75.

Maycee Theede placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15-09.00.

Kylie Krusemark placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 10-00.00. Ella Peterreins placed third with a mark of 8-00.00.

Audrey Nelson won the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00.

Bella Maxwell placed second in the shot put with a toss of 36-02.50.

The Bulldogs will host a conference meet on Thursday at Trojan Field in Madison. Events are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.