The Howard Tigers used a strong second half to pull away from Freeman on Monday. With Howard holding a 25-24 halftime lead, the visiting Tigers outscored Freeman 29-19 in the second half to come away with a 54-43 victory.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 18 points. Connor also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded four steals. Abby Aslesen scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Trinity Palmquist reached double figures with 11 points and recorded seven steals.
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season. The Tigers will be back on the hardwood on Dec. 29, when they take part in the Huron Holiday Classic against Faulkton Area.
Arlington 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21
After a 2-0 start to the season, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders have dropped four straight games, including a 65-21 loss to Arlington on Monday.
For the third straight game, the Raiders failed to score more than 30 points. Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with seven points. The sophomore also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Alivia Spilde scored six points and grabbed five rebounds. Alivia Bickett scored four points and recorded five rebounds.
The Raiders are now 2-4 overall and will look to snap their four-game skid on Jan. 4, when they hit the road to take on Freeman Academy/Marion.
Prep Boys Basketball
Howard 70, Freeman 33
It was all Howard, all the time, on Monday. The Tigers raced out to a 40-22 lead and kept their foot on the gas in the second half, outscoring Freeman 30-9 in the second half to pick up the 70-33 victory.
Brayden Hinker led the Tigers with 20 points. Jace Sifore scored 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists. Kolt Koepsell chipped in with seven points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-1 overall. Howard will be back in action on Dec. 29, when they play Freeman Academy/Marion at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls as part of the Hoop City Classic. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
Arlington 69, Colman-Egan 52
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to 0-2 on the season with a 69-52 road loss to Arlington on Monday.
Antonio Manzano led the Hawks with 17 points. Manzano also grabbed seven rebounds. Camden Schmidt scored nine points. Ben Zwart scored eight points and recorded six rebounds. Jackson Zwart chipped in with eight points.
The Hawks will look to break into the win column on Dec. 31, when they clash with Estelline/Hendricks.