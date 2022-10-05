MadisonVB

MADISON's Callie McDermott serves the ball against the Tea Area Titans on Tuesday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs could not find their footing on Tuesday in Tea. Facing the Tea Area Titans, the Bulldogs lost 3-1 to bring their overall record to 9-8.

The Bulldogs lost the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 before winning the third set 25-20. The Titans won the fourth set 25-15 to win the match 3-1.