The Madison Bulldogs could not find their footing on Tuesday in Tea. Facing the Tea Area Titans, the Bulldogs lost 3-1 to bring their overall record to 9-8.
The Bulldogs lost the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 before winning the third set 25-20. The Titans won the fourth set 25-15 to win the match 3-1.
The Bulldogs fell behind 8-3 in the first set and trailed 22-13 before they came alive. The Bulldogs trailed 24-16 and scored seven straight points to make it a 24-23 ballgame. Unfortunately, the Titans halted Madison’s comeback bid and took the opening set 25-23.
The second set started out the same way with the Bulldogs falling behind 7-1. The Bulldogs once again trailed 24-16 before they mounted another comeback bid.
Audrey Nelson recorded three straight kills for the Bulldogs to cut Tea’s lead to 24-19. Another kill from Nelson made it a 24-22 game before Tea scored the game-winning point to take the set 25-22 and take a 2-0 match lead.
“The girls did a great job of coming back from behind 24-16 in both the first two sets,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “We just couldn’t finish at the end. We need to not get ourselves in those situations to begin with, but the girls fought hard and never quit in those moments.”
In the third set, the Bulldogs fell behind 7-3, but they went on a 9-5 scoring run to tie the set at 12-12.
A kill from Audrey Nelson tied the set at 14-14. A Karley Lurz kill tied the set at 18-18. Lurz recorded another kill to put the Bulldogs up 21-19. A kill from Amanda Vacanti pushed Madison’s lead to 23-19. The Bulldogs went on to win the third set 25-20 to force a fourth set.
The fourth set was all Tea. The Titans scored the first five points of the set and raced out to an 8-2 lead. That fast start helped the Titans win the fourth set 25-15 and to win the match 3-1.
Nelson finished the match with 18 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Vacanti recorded 10 kills and 11 assists.
Cadence Zens recorded two aces. Karley Theede had 14 assists and eight digs. Maycee Theede recorded one ace.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 9-8 overall. They’ll look to pick up their 10th win of the season on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Dakota Valley.
“We need to get into the gym and work on some of our communication to get ready for Dakota Valley,” Kratovil said.