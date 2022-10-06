After taking a week off from their previous meet on Sept. 23 at Roy Griak Invitational, the Dakota State University Trojan cross country squads return to action Saturday in the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Dordt (Iowa).
The cross-country meet takes place at Dordt University Prairie (700 7th Street NE) on the campus of Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The Holiday Inn Express Classic will feature 16 women’s teams in the 5K race, slated to start at 10 a.m.
A total of 15 men’s teams are scheduled to compete in the 8K race at approximately at 10:45 a.m.
The course is a grass loop that has rolling elevation change with good footing and broad corners.
It is located directly south of the campus buildings in the area known as Dordt University Prairie. T-shirts to top 10 women’s and top 10 men’s collegiate finishers will be awarded at the conclusion of the meet. Dordt will be providing a live video coverage via through Blue Frame Technology, while the live results will be available via through Dakota Timing. Dakota State competed in the one of the biggest cross-country meets in the Midwest region, hosted by NCAA Division I Minnesota on Sept. 23. The Trojan women’s finished 24th as a team, while the men’s finished 19th place in the standings.