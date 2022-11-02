ORR

THE OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND Raiders celebrate after Bailey Hyland recorded the match-winning kill against Deubrook Area on Tuesday. The Raiders defeated Deubrook 3-1. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Madison Bulldogs went down swinging against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday in the Region 3A Tournament. The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the upset but fell in a tightly contested match 3-2.

Madison picked up the win in the opening set 25-22. MCM responded by edging Madison in the second set 25-23.