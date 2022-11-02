The Madison Bulldogs went down swinging against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday in the Region 3A Tournament. The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the upset but fell in a tightly contested match 3-2.
Madison picked up the win in the opening set 25-22. MCM responded by edging Madison in the second set 25-23.
The Bulldogs took a 2-1 match lead after winning the third set 25-22. MCM forced a fifth set with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set. In the fifth set, it was the home team topping Madison 16-14 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Madison’s Audrey Nelson finished the match with 28 kills, four blocks, nine digs and three aces. Amanda Vacanti recorded 10 kills, 20 assists and 18 digs.
Megan Schouwenburg added eight kills and two aces for Madison. Karley Theede recorded 18 assists. Maycee Theede had 19 digs.
ORR 3, Deubrook 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders advanced in the region tournament with a 3-1 victory against Deubrook Area on Tuesday.
The Raiders took the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-17 for a 2-0 lead. Deubrook forced a fourth set with a 25-19 victory in the third set. ORR defeated Deubrook 25-20 in the fourth set to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
“I have to credit our passing,” Kaylee Stratton, the ORR head coach, said. “We were in a system a lot, which put our setters in position to give our attackers quality sets to score. Our team displayed great energy throughout the match.”
Julia Trygstad recorded a team-leading 30 kills for the Raiders. The ORR junior also reached the 1,000 career kills milestone.
Bailey Hyland recorded nine kills and 23 digs. Alivia Bickett had 18 digs and two aces. Paige Hanson recorded 30 assists. Brooklyn Hageman added 18 assists.
The Raiders will square off against Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday at James Valley Christian High School in Huron. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Chester 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0
The Chester Flyers advanced in the Region 3B Tournament on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Bridgewater-Emery. The Flyers won the first set 25-10, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-16 to pick up the 3-0 victory.
Serena Larson recorded 13 kills for the No. 1 seed Flyers. Lily Van Hal recorded 13 kills, 17 assists and two aces.
Jacy Wolf recorded 22 assists. Emery Larson recorded 17 digs. Katelynn Huntimer recorded 14 digs.
The Flyers will be back in action on Thursday when they play Dell Rapids St. Mary in Salem. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Colman-Egan 3,
Canistota 0
The Colman-Egan Hawks defeated Canistota 3-0 in the Region 3B Tournament in Colman on Tuesday. The Hawks won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20.
Berkeley Groos recorded nine kills and eight digs for the Hawks. Daniela Lee and Elaina Rhode both recorded five kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded eight assists and 14 digs. Ava Mousel recorded nine assists. Kaylee Voelker recorded 13 digs.
The Hawks will square off against Ethan in Salem on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Ethan 3, Howard 1
Howard’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Ethan in the Region 3B Tournament in Colman.
The Tigers won the first set 25-18, but lost the next three sets, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-22 to lose the match 3-1.
Kate Connor recorded a team-high 20 kills for the Tigers. Piper Thompson recorded nine kills, three aces and 21 digs. Landree Callies recorded nine kills and 13 digs.
Canyon Kidd recorded 15 digs for the Tigers. Rylee Rudebusch recorded 41 assists. Abby Aslesen recorded one block and one ace.