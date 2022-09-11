Dakota State University opened a 1-0 match lead over Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Friday on the first day of the Viterbo (Wis.) Tournament. The Battlin’ Bears held the Trojans to below .100 hitting percentage to earn a 3-1 victory.
Both teams are listed on the receiving votes section of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll.
Sydney Schell recorded 17 kills and 19 digs for the Trojans. Hannah Viet recorded 12 kills. Peyton Groft had 20 digs.
DSU 3, Rochester 2
DSU recorded season-highs of 65 kills and 133 digs, holding off Rochester (Mich.) in a five-set thriller in the second match of the tournament. Sets scores were 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-12.
Taylor 3, DSU 1
DSU continued its challenging non-conference volleyball schedule, competing in the final preseason tournament tune-up Saturday. DSU fell short to nationally ranked No. 18 Taylor (Ind.) 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-13 on Satuday.
DSU 3, Bethel 2
After hitting below .100 in the first two sets in the final match of the tournament, DSU stormed back for a 3-2 thriller over Bethel (Ind.).
The Trojans finished 2-2 record in the Viterbo Tournament and are 7-7 overall.
DSU plays its first home match of the season on Wednesday at 6 p.m., starting a 14-match North Star Athletic Association slate against No. 12 Bellevue (Neb.).