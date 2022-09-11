Purchase Access

Dakota State University opened a 1-0 match lead over Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Friday on the first day of the Viterbo (Wis.) Tournament. The Battlin’ Bears held the Trojans to below .100 hitting percentage to earn a 3-1 victory.

Both teams are listed on the receiving votes section of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll.