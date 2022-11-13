DSU FB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY kicker Noah Karwacki hit a pair of 27-yard field goals for the Trojans during their 13-0 victory against Waldorf on Saturday. Karwacki's 27-yard field goal in the second quarter marked the final score at Trojan Field. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Dakota State University Trojans closed down Trojan Field on Saturday with a 13-0 victory against Waldorf. It marked the first time that the Trojans shut out a team at Trojan Field since 2004.

The Trojans’ defense set the tone for the game when they stopped Waldorf on a 4th and one rushing attempt to hand the ball to their offense near midfield.