DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY kicker Noah Karwacki hit a pair of 27-yard field goals for the Trojans during their 13-0 victory against Waldorf on Saturday. Karwacki's 27-yard field goal in the second quarter marked the final score at Trojan Field.
The Dakota State University Trojans closed down Trojan Field on Saturday with a 13-0 victory against Waldorf. It marked the first time that the Trojans shut out a team at Trojan Field since 2004.
The Trojans’ defense set the tone for the game when they stopped Waldorf on a 4th and one rushing attempt to hand the ball to their offense near midfield.
On a third down, DSU quarterback Zach Brooks connected with Dajshon Keel on a 40-yard pass play to set the Trojans up inside the 15 yard line. A few plays later, Gavin Holland scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown to go up 7-0 with just over seven minutes left to play in the opening quarter.
After forcing Waldorf to go three and out on their next possession, the Trojans scored on a 27-yard field goal from Noah Karwacki to go ahead 10-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
Karwacki added another 27-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Trojans up 13-0 with just over four minutes left in the first half.
Karwacki’s second field goal would be the final points to be scored on Trojan Field as both teams failed to put together any scoring drives in the second half.
Holland finished the game with 130 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Trojans. Brooks rushed for 91 yards and added 67 passing yards.
Jay Skogerboe recorded one interception and two tackles for the Trojans. Gustavo Bonilla recorded a team-leading nine tackles for the Trojans. Caleb Dwyer recorded eight tackles.
With the win, the Trojans improved to 6-4 overall. It marked the second straight season that the Trojans finished the season with a winning record.
The Trojans finished the final season at Trojan Field with a 3-2 home record. It marked the final season at Trojan Field with the Trojans set to start a new era when they open their new football stadium in 2023.