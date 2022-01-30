The Chester Flyers hosted the Big East Conference Girls Tournament and went 1-1. The Flyers lost to Garretson on Thursday 75-60. The Flyers then defeated Baltic 69-64 on Friday.
Garretson 75, Chester 60
The Blue Dragons opened the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer. Chester’s Emery Larson then scored the next four points of the game to give the Flyers a 4-3 lead.
With the Blue Dragons holding a 19-9 lead, Larson hit a three-pointer to cut Garretson’s lead to 19-12.
At the end of the first quarter, Garretson held a 21-15 lead. Emmerson Eppard opened the scoring in the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to cut Garretson’s lead to 21-18.
A three-pointer from Kaylor Geraets trimmed Garretson’s lead to 35-31. That would be the score at halftime as the Flyers closed out the first half on a 6-0 run.
With the Blue Dragons holding a 41-34 lead in the third quarter, Larson buried a three-pointer to trim Garretson’s lead to 41-37. Larson followed that up with a layup to make it a two-point ballgame. A basket from Raegan Hoff tied the game at 41-41 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Eppard tied the game at 50-50 with 2:14 left in the third quarter. A pair of free throws from Eppard trimmed Garretson’s lead to 55-52 at the end of the period.
The Blue Dragons opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to open up a 64-54 lead. That double-digit deficit proved too much to overcome for the Flyers as they fell to Garretson 75-60.
Larson finished the game with a team-leading 21 points. Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers. Eppard scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Garaets chipped in with seven points and six rebounds.
Chester 69, Baltic 64
The Flyers had three players reach double figures on Friday as they defeated Baltic 69-64.
Larson led the way for the Flyers with 27 points. The eighth-grade guard also dished out four assists and recorded three steals.
Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers. Eppard scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists. Jacy Wolf reached double figures with 10 points.