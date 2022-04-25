The Madison Bulldogs in track & field competed in the Bobcat Quad in Brookings on Thursday and then took part in the Watoma Relays on Friday.
Bobcat Quad
Trey Smith placed first in the shot put with a toss of 45-07.50 and placed third in the discus with a mark of 130-01. Colby Vostad placed second in the discus with a toss of 134-03.50.
Kadin Hanscom placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds. Hanscom also placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 40-08.00.
Mickale Dohrer placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.18 seconds.
Peyton Wolf took home first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.38 seconds. Wolf placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.15 seconds.
Aaron Hawkes placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 12-03.00.
For the girls, Kylie Krusemark placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 9-09.00. Ella Peterreins took home second place with a mark of 9-00.00.
Audrey Nelson was first in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.00.
Watoma Relays
Bruce Galde finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.24 seconds. Hanscom finished in third place with a time of 12.49 seconds.
Dylan Gerdes placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.81. Deion Cross placed third with a time of 2:26.87.
Gerdes finished in second place in the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.84.
Shane Veenhof finished in second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.7 seconds. He placed third with a time of 18.95 seconds. Wolf also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.91 seconds.
Smith took home top honors in the shot put with a toss of 44-01.50. The Madison senior also placed first in the discus with a mark of 134-05. Vostad placed third in the discus with a throw of 123-05.
Elijah Olson tied for first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-06.00.
Hawkes placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 12-00.00.
On the girls side, Maycee Theede placed first in the long jump with a mark of 14-07.00. Nelson finished in third place with a leap of 14-03.00.
Krusemark took home top honors in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00.00.
Nelson placed second in the high jump with a mark of 5-00.00.
Bella Maxwell placed third in the discus with a throw of 96-02. She also placed third in the shot put with a mark of 33-07.50.
Evie Boecker placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.22 seconds.
Ellie Keller finished in second place in the 1,600 with a time of 6:06.22. She also finished in second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.89.
Krusemark placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:11.08.
The Bulldogs will be back on the track on Tuesday in Tea at Tea Area High School. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
GOLF
The Madison Bulldogs defeated Lennox 196-217 on Thursday in golf action at the Lenkota Country Club in Lennox.
Julia Dossett was the top individual performer. She finished the round with a score of 48.
Olivia Flemming and Alison Vacanti tied for second place. Both Bulldog golfers finished with a score of 49.
The Bulldogs will be back on the course on Tuesday, when they travel to Sioux City. The golf meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.