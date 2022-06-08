The Chester Flyers and Howard Tigers both sent their boys and girls teams to the Class B State Golf Meet in Rapid City.
Individuals from Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland also competed in Rapid City at the two-day meet.
BOYS
The boys meet was called after the first round due to weather disrupting play. It ended with Chester, the defending Class B State champions, tying for fifth place. The Tigers placed 13th overall. Gregory placed first with Garretson placing second.
Howard’s Lane Hodges tied for seventh place with a score of 78. Hodges finished just two strokes behind first-place finishers Bennett Cassens of Faulkton Area and Coy Determan of Gregory.
Chester’s Ashton Olivier tied for 11th place with a score of 80. Teammates Brayden Vogel and Chase McDonald both tied for 27th place with Colman-Egan’s Sawyer Uhing. All three golfers finished with a score of 83.
ORR’s Carter Wermers tied for 35th place with a score of 84. Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech shot an 85 to tie for 41st place.
GIRLS
The Flyers placed second overall with a team score of 539. Bison/Hettinger/Scranton placed first with a score of 536.
Chester’s Jadyn McDonald tied for sixth place with a score of 175.
Ayla McDonald shot a 178 to tie for 8th place.
Cadence Olivier tied for 15th place with a score of 186. Lauren Roberts shot a 215 to tie for 55th overall with ORR’s Hayden Oftedal.
The Tigers placed fifth overall with a score of 578. Howard’s Mia Glanzer tied with Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos for 17th place after both golfers shot a 188.
Howard’s Trinity Palmquist shot a 189 to tie for 19th place. Piper Thompson shot a 201 to place 38th overall.