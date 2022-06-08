Madison Golf

MADISON'S ABBY PALMQUIST tees off during the Class A State Golf Meet in Sioux Falls. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth as a team at the Class A State Golf Meet at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The Bulldogs were among 13 teams that competed at the state meet. Sioux Falls Christian took home first place with a team score of 693. The Bulldogs finished the two-day meet with a team score of 772.

Madison’s Eleni Sims tied for 23rd overall after finishing with a score of 186. Sims shot a 98 on day one and finished strong with a score of 88 on day two of the meet.

Alison Vacanti tied for 36th overall. Vacanti shot a 106 on day one and shot an 89 on day two of the state meet.

Olivia Flemming finished the state meet with a score of 199 to tie for 43rd place. Flemming shot a 105 on day one and a 94 on day two.

Abby Palmquist placed 46th with a score of 201. Palmquist shot a 97 on day one and shot a 105 on the second day.

Julia Dossett shot a 203 to tie for 49th overall. Dossett shot a 106 and finished the second day of the meet with a score of 97.