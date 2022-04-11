The Chester Flyers were one of 15 teams that competed at the Jesse James Invitational in Garretson on Saturday. The Chester boys took home first place with 112.50 points. The girls placed fifth with an overall score of 59.
In the 100-meter dash, Jovi Wolf tied the school record with a time of 10.8 seconds and won the event. Alex Van Egdom placed fifth with a time of 11.4 seconds.
Ryan Benson had a strong showing in the 110-meter hurdles. Benson tied the school record and broke the event record with a time of 14.8 seconds to take home first place.
The South Dakota State University commit also took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.7 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Van Egdom, Benson, Stratton Eppard and Wolf took home gold with a time of 1:33.6.
Eppard placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.3 seconds. Daniel Swenson placed fourth overall in the 3,200 with a time of 11:54.40.
Brayden Schut placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.10. Schut placed seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 5:18.20.
In the long jump, Wolf placed second with a leap of 20-09.25. Wyatt Hansen placed seventh with a mark of 18-09.00.
Wolf won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.5 seconds. Connor Bates placed fourth with a time of 25.3 seconds, and Max McGreevy placed eighth with a time of 26.0 seconds.
Owen Mersch placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 37-05.50.
In the discuss, Wyatt Hansen placed fifth with a throw of 120-07.00. Eppard took home seventh place with a toss of 113-01.00.
Josie Wolf placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 50.08 seconds. Sydnie Shoenrock placed fifth with a time of 53.9 seconds.
Emmerson Eppard placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:49.80.
Addison Bates placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-80.00.
Wolf placed fourth overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.4 seconds. In the 800, Emery Larson placed fourth with a time of 2:28.5. Eppard finished in eighth place with a time of 2:42.2.
The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Chester Booster Club Meet.