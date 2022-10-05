The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament at Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday.
Madison’s Evelyn Graham took home first place after going 2-1. Graham reached the semifinals after winning her first match 2-1. Graham lost the first set 6-4, but bounced back to win the second set 7-5 and the third set 10-3.
In the semifinals, Graham lost to Pierre’s Sydney Tedrow. Tedrow won the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-1. Graham won the third place match 10-9.
Savannah Shipley and Sienna Maxwell both went 1-2 for the Bulldogs. Delilah Maxwell, Christian Rowe and Miranda Gonyo both went 0-2.
The doubles team of Graham and Sienna Maxwell won their first match in straight sets. The duo won the first set 6-4 and 6-1 to pick up the win. They dropped their second match to Sioux Falls Christian in straight sets (6-4, 7-6).
In the fifth-place semifinals, Graham and Maxwell defeated the doubles team from Lennox 8-2. In the fifth-place match, Graham and Maxwell picked up the win 8-7 to place fifth overall in the flight one doubles bracket.
The doubles team of Rowe and Gonyo dropped their first match 6-0 and 6-2. In the fifth-place semifinals, the duo defeated the doubles team from Spearfish 8-7. In the fifth-place match, Rowe and Gonyo picked up the win 8-1 to place fifth overall in the doubles flight three bracket.
The doubles team of Delilah Maxwell and Shipley went 1-2 overall.
PREP GOLF
Ninety-seven golfers competed in the Class A State Golf Meet at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer shot a 90 on day one of the meet and shot an 83 during round two on Tuesday. Guischer tied for 44th overall with a score of 173.
Fellow Bulldog Jack Olson shot an 87 during the first day of the meet and finished by shooting an 88 on Tuesday. Olson tied for 49th place with a score of 175.
Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg placed first overall with a score of 145.
Trey Even of West Central and Dakota Munger of Chamberlain both shot a 148 to tie for second place.
Vermillion placed first overall as a team with a total score of 614. Aberdeen Roncalli placed second with a score of 638.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Chester 3, Crooks 0
The Chester Flyers defeated Tri-Valley 3-0 in Crooks on Tuesday. The No. 2 team in Class B defeated the Mustangs 25-6, 25-11 and 25-20 to pick up the sweep.
With the win, the Flyers are now 18-5 overall and currently on a six-match winning streak.
They’ll look to make it seven straight on Thursday when they travel to Beresford to take on the Bulldogs.
ORR 3, James Valley Christian 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders defeated James Valley Christian 3-1 in Ramona on Tuesday. The Raiders won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-22. James Valley Christian took the third set 25-12 to force a fourth set. The Raiders won the fourth set 25-17 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett recorded seven kills and 13 digs. Bailey Hyland recorded six kills.
Paige Hanson recorded 12 assists. Camlin Schneider had three aces for the Raiders.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 10-7 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on DeSmet.
McCook Central/
Montrose 3, Howard 0
The Howard Tigers dropped their third straight match on Tuesday in Salem against McCook Central/Montrose. The Fighting Cougars won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-23 to pick up the 3-0 win.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 16 kills. Piper Thompson recorded five kills and 10 digs. Rylee Rudebusch had 14 assists and 15 digs.
With the loss, the Tigers are now 13-8 overall.
The Tigers will look to snap their three-game slide on Thursday when they travel to Canistota to take on the Hawks.