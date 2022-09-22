Hanna Viet wrote her name in the Dakota State University volleyball record books Wednesday evening. The DSU senior set a program record with 11 blocks during DSU’s 3-1 victory against Presentation College.
Prior to setting the program record, Viet had previously matched the program record for blocks in a match (10). Now, the Parker native stands alone atop DSU’s record book.
“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to play for Dakota State volleyball,” Viet said. “It means the world to me to have my name in the record book. It shows how hard I work in practices, games and the off-seasons. All the moments that led up to this made me better as a player to accomplish the blocking record. I also could not be the best player that I am without my teammates and coaches having my back.”
Viet finished the match with 11 blocks and nine kills. For the season, Viet has recorded a team-leading 74 blocks and is second on the team in kills with 162.
The Trojans are currently 9-8, with five of those losses coming against Top 25 teams. Viet believes that the early tough schedule has made DSU a better team.
“When playing these highly-ranked teams, it makes us a stronger team as a whole because it enables us to play at our highest potential,” Viet said. “It also helps us build confidence to know that we can play competitively with them. In the end, I hope for our team to make it to the conference championship and potentially win it and make it to nationals. Going forward this season, I hope to be the team that is a big threat coming onto the court. In other words, being the best team possible for Dakota State.”