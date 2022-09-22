HV

HANNAH VIET recorded 11 blocks for Dakota State University on Wednesday. Viet's 11 blocks set a program record for blocks in a match. 

 Submitted photo

Hanna Viet wrote her name in the Dakota State University volleyball record books Wednesday evening. The DSU senior set a program record with 11 blocks during DSU’s 3-1 victory against Presentation College.

Prior to setting the program record, Viet had previously matched the program record for blocks in a match (10). Now, the Parker native stands alone atop DSU’s record book.