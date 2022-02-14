ORR

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland's Alivia Bickett looks to go up for a shot in the paint during ORR's regular-season finale against DeSmet on Friday.

 Photo by Michael Black

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders wrapped up their regular-season schedule on Friday with a 64-27 loss to DeSmet.

Julia Trygstad scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded five steals for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland added 10 points. Alivia Bickett scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds.

With the loss, the Raiders finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-12. They ended the regular season by winning three out of their last four games.