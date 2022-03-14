Purchase Access

The Dakota XII All-Conference teams were recently released and a pair of Madison Bulldogs earned recognition.

Madison’s Zoey Gerry earned second-team honors, while Audrey Nelson earned honorable mention. Gerry and Nelson were among 30 athletes who earned All-Conference honors.